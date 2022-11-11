Guwahati: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Guwahati on Friday said that road projects worth around Rs 3 lakh crore are to be completed in the Northeast by 2024. Northeast can get road projects worth another Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024 if the land acquisition and forest clearance issues are timely resolved by states. (PTI)

