Agartala (Tripura): Former chief minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar on Tuesday wrote a letter to the incumbent chief minister of the state Biplab Kumar Deb, demanding an inquiry in the alleged murder of Benu Biswas, who was a CPIM leader in Kamalpur village under Belonia Sub-division of South district.

On Monday, an MLA team comprising of Badal Chowdhury, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Tapan Chakraborty, Ratan Bhowmik, Bhanulal Saha, Sahid Chawdhuri, Sudhan Das and Sarkar visited the house of Benu Biswas at his village Kamalpur, to take stock of the incident.

In his letter, Sarkar, who is also the leader of opposition in Tripura, has written that the victim's family members told him that Benu was beaten to death on February 10 in front of a number of people. The incident took place at Kamalpur marketplace even as Sarkar accused "BJP miscreants" of the crime. He also claimed in the letter that the police was now trying to frame the case in a way to establish that it was not a murder.

"Is supporting CPI (M) a crime? Should their right to life depend on the mercy of terror-mongers? Shouldn't law of the land be enforced to save the life of people?" Sarkar asked Chief Minister Deb in the letter.

The team of MLA has demanded the removal of Arjan Chakma, present Officer-in-Charge of P.R. Bari Police Station immediately because he is alleged to be biased towards the murderers of Benu Biswas. They also demanded that all the accused named in the FIR should be arrested immediately.

“The accused named in the FIR of the case must be booked immediately and impartial legal steps must be taken against them. Constitute a High Power Inquiry Team to investigate the murder. Considering renewed threat perception on the families of Benu Biswas, the government must stand beside the family and provide proper security to the family to avert any more attacks in future. Malati Biswas who is wife of Late Benu Biswas, may be provided with logistic support for her permanent livelihood," Sarkar added in his letter.