Dibrugarh (Assam): In a rare case, a foetus was found in the abdomen of an 11-month-old boy in the Dibrugarh district of Assam. The foetus weighing 2 kg was successfully removed by a team of doctors in Apeksha Hospital in the district and the child is reported to be safe.

In medical terms, it is called fetus-in-fetu (FIF) and such cases are very rare. Fetus-in-fetu is a rare entity in which one malformed vertebrate fetus is enclosed within the body of its twin. This is an extremely rare condition, a doctor said. The 11-month-old boy is from the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. "After examining him, we came to know that there is a foetus in his abdomen and it was successfully removed on Saturday," the doctor said.

In November last year, eight fetuses were removed from the stomach of a 21-day-old newborn girl at a private hospital in Ranchi. The newborn girl who was born on October 10, in Ramgarh, was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain. A CT scan of the newborn was carried out after the doctors who suspected a tumor but the reports of the test revealed eight fetuses in the newborn's stomach.

The operation was conducted on November 1 under the Chief Minister's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This operation took one and a half hours and was performed under the leadership of Pedia Surgeon Dr. Mohammad Imran. In the team of doctors, anesthetist Dr. Vikas Gupta, DNB student Dr. Uday, and nurses also played an important role in saving the life of the newborn girl.