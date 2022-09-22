Diphu (Assam): Karbi Anglong police have arrested five persons of a family accused of being involved in the mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl including the father of the deceased. The girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances after taking some injections in a local pharmacy to abort her 5-month fetus. Shockingly, the family members including the father of the girl discreetly buried the dead body of the girl in a sugarcane field said the police.

Police received information from the village head of Bakaliaghat Sunpora Bihari Gaon that Angad Singh, the father of the deceased, has fled to Bihar after burying the dead body on the night of September 13. Bakaliaghat police of Karbi Anglong district registered a case and arrested Siyaram Yadav Rai, the pharmacist who injected the girl to abort her five months pregnancy. Then on the basis of the confession of the pharmacist, police have arrested the girl's two uncles-Nandlal and Sumant along with their wives.

Earlier, police had exhumed the dead body from the sugarcane field in presence of a judicial magistrate and sent the body to Diphu Civil Hospital for postmortem. Police have also arrested Angad Singh, the father of the girl after the man returned from Bihar and confessed to his crime. All arrested persons have been sent to judicial custody, added police.

According to police, the recovered body was identified as the 16-year-old daughter of Angadh Singh. She has been missing since September 13. The incident took place at the Chunpura village under Bakaliaghat police station of Karbi Anglong.

"A local youth found a pit in the sugarcane field when he went to cut the grass there. When we started digging the pit we recovered a dead body. The facts will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. The suspected accused person, who is the father of the victim girl, is absconding," Nabajit Das, officer-in-charge of Bakaliaghat police station said. Further details are awaited. (With agency inputs)