Tezpur (Assam): Five people were killed on the spot in a tragic road accident at Balipara in the Sonitpur district of Assam on Friday morning. The accident took place when a vehicle coming towards Tezpur from Balipara lost control and rammed into a tree, and fell into a roadside ditch. According to sources, the passengers in the car were returning from the car service centre early in the morning. As the driver lost control, the car fell into a ditch after hitting a tree on the roadside. The deceased were identified as Akashdeep Bora, Bidyut Nath, Vaikan Patangia, Dipen Bora and Biswajit Saikia.

They were from the Becheria, Gotonga, Balipukhuri Tinali, Kawaimari and Patiya Suburi villages of Tezpur, police sources said. The locals informed 108 ambulance services and the police. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the vehicle, and sent them to Tezpur Kanaklata Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Later, the police informed the kin of the deceased. The car was completely damaged due to the accident. The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, police sources said. In another incident, two men were killed and 11 others were injured while returning from a picnic trip in the Karimganj district in Assam. According to the recently released Road Accident in India data, the number of people killed in road accidents in Assam has increased alarmingly. The number of people killed due to road accidents is more than the number of people, who died due to other reasons in Assam.