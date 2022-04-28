Chittorgarh: Tripura Police arrested five-man of a gang who duped many IAS and IPS officers with lakhs of rupees on Thursday from MP's Chittorgarh. After their arrest, Deputy Director, Deb, Agartala Cyber ​​Crime Unit, reached Chittorghar and interrogated the accused. Later, the accused were presented before the CJM's court from where they got bail.

Deputy Director, Deb, Agartala Cyber ​​Crime Unit in Tripura told that "A WhatsApp message is sent to a senior IAS officer with the name of Deputy CM of Tripura telling that he has taken a new number. An account number was also sent in the message and it was said that money should be transferred to this number. He is busy with a meeting right now. Will give this money after coming out of the meeting. The IAS officer transferred the money to the given account. After many days, when the Deputy CM did not talk about it, the IAS officer asked him. On this, Dy CM said that he did not change the number."

"The accused also created a WhatsApp group, in which big IAS and IPS officers were added and put the photo of CM and Deputy CM in the profile picture in the group. In this way some officers also gave money. When a case was registered after verifying the account and investigation, it was found that money was deposited in the bank account of Raju Jat, son Jagdish Jat, a resident of Sahnawa of Chittorgarh," added Deb.