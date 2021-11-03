Tripura: A fact-finding team on Tripura violence has found that hardline Hindu organisations created anti-Muslim sentiment in the state leading to a mob attack on the minority community. The team comprising a group of Supreme Court lawyers and human rights activists submitted the report at a press conference on Tuesday.

The team composed of Advocate Ehtesham Hashmi, Advocate ND Pancholi Advocate Amit Shri Vastu, Mukesh Kumar, Advocate Ansar Indori and other lawyers carried out a fact-finding visit to Tripura last week. According to the report, 12 mosques of Tripura, several shops and two houses have been damaged in the mob attack on minority community.

During the press conference, Ehtesham Hashmi, one of the members of the team strongly condemned the incident and said that the situation in Tripura is still bad, and mosques, houses and shops have been set on fire.

READ: Mosque vandalised, shops torched during VHP rally in Tripura

He added that Muslims were targeted in a planned manner where dozens of Muslim places of worship were damaged and the Holy Quran was desecrated, but police did not take any action against them. He demanded strict action against the accused and said that the accused should be arrested and put in jail.

Another member of the team, Advocate Ansar Indori said that four days before the riots, the Muslims there had informed the administration that if the rally was not stopped, there could be riots in the area and that was what had happened. Neither the administration stopped the riots nor any action was taken. The riots took place in a completely pre-planned manner.