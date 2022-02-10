New Delhi: The Election Commission has revised the Manipur state assembly poll dates to 28th February and 5th March on Thursday. The state would be voting in two phases. Earlier the dates for voting was scheduled on 27th February and 3rd March.

The Commission had recently visited the state on 7th and 8th February to review the poll preparedness in the state. It held discussions with all stakeholders including political parties, Chief Secretary, DGP and other state level officers. After consideration of all inputs and accessing the ground level situations it was decided to reschedule the voting dates.

The counting of votes in Manipur will take place on 10th March.

(With agency inputs)