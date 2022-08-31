Karimganj (Assam): A protest was staged by people in Karimganj Civil Hospital in Barak valley in Assam against a doctor who replanted a seven-month-old baby in its mother's womb after surgery.

Dr Ashish Kumar Biswas, a gynecologist in the Karimganj civil hospital conducted surgery on seven months pregnant woman 12 days ago when she came to the hospital with severe labour pain. Dr Biswas conducted the surgery on the lady for delivery. But when he discovered that the fetus was only seven months old and too small in size, he replanted the fetus into the womb of the lady.

