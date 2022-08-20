Goalpara: As part of its continuous crackdown on suspicious activities carried out by Islamic fundamentalists in the state, Assam police arrested two persons including an Imam of a mosque from Kodaldhowa village in Goalpara district on Friday night.

According to police, Imam of Tinkoniyapara mosque Abdus Sobhan allegedly tried to radicalize the local youth in the name of Islam. Police have also detained another suspect Jalaluddin, a close relative of Abdus Sobhan from Matia in the same district for questioning. After receiving some important inputs from intelligence, Assam police have identified and kept more than nine districts including Goalpara under surveillance, said a top police official on condition of anonymity.

Also read: Delhi Police arrests Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the media that five to six modules of Islamic fundamentalist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) had entered Assam from Bangladesh and operating radicalization to Muslim youths and taking shelter at different madrassas in the state. Police have arrested more than 25 people from different parts of the state for their suspicious activities in the last one month.