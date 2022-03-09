Manipur: The Congress in Manipur is working on a strategy to keep its candidates together ahead of the March 10 counting of votes. A senior party leader on condition of anonymity said, adding that some senior AICC leaders are arriving in the state on Wednesday.

The move was initiated to stop the poaching of candidates by the BJP after the results of assembly elections are to be declared on March 10.

The party which ruled the state for three consecutive terms till 2017, lost the last assembly elections to the BJP. This year the party had put up 53 candidates for the 60 assembly seats in Manipur.

The congress party had adopted similar tactics during the assembly elections in Assam last year. The party had contested the Assam assembly elections in alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had shifted the Congress and AIUDF candidates to Rajasthan ahead of the counting of votes.

