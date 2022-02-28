Imphal (Manipur): Amid the Manipur assembly elections, Congress in the state faced a major jolt on Monday after the party suspended its candidate from Wangoi constituency Salam Joy Singh for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) suspended Salam Joy Singh after visuals of the candidate meeting and hosting BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh at the former's residence.

MPCC spokesperson K Debabrata Singh said that the party suspects the Congress candidate is helping the BJP candidate in the constituency and that is the reason why the party has suspended him from the party. The Congress is also planning to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, the first phase of elections have began in the hill state on Monday. Out of the total 60 assembly constituencies of Manipur, 38 constituencies are going to polls in the first round.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh cast his vote in the morning and said that BJP is expecting to win 30 out of 38 assembly constituencies in the first phase.

The voting, however, remained slow in the beginning and only 15 per cent of voting was registered in the initial hours after the voting started.

READ: Violence mars first phase of Manipur assembly elections; 27.34 pc turnout recorded till 11 AM