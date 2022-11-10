Agartala: Central government has extended the deadline for the rehabilitation process of displaced Bru people of Mizoram till February 28, 2023, Principal Secretary of the Department of Revenue Punit Agarwal said on Thursday. The announcement was made following a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday.

"The state government is working on a humanitarian approach to complete the process of resettlement of Bru people in the state. The state government wants the resettlement process to be completed quickly. If any problem arises, it will be resolved through discussion," said Agarwal.

The Chief Minister said that the rehabilitation process gained momentum only after the current BJP government took over. In the meeting Agarwal said that the Central government has extended the deadline for the Bru rehabilitation process till February 28, 2023.

Also read: Displaced Brus from Mizoram to be resettled in Tripura by Aug: Union min

"During this period, 6,302 families are in the process of being resettled at 12 identified locations while 4,171 families have been resettled in 10 locations already. The remaining 2,131 families are in the process of rehabilitation," he said. " As many as 2,326 houses have been constructed for Bru families so far and in addition, infrastructure such as roads, electricity, drinking water, schools, Anganwadi centers, sub-health centers, ration shops etc. will be built in the rehabilitation areas," he added.

"The Bru families have been asked to form cooperative societies. The process of formation of co-operative society has already started. So far the Bru households including the 3,106 families with gas connections have received Rs 3,785, 8,053 Aadhaar enrollments, 3,735 ration cards, 6,939 PRTCs, 7,831 ST certificates, 3,655 MNREGA job cards, and 7,029 voter cards," he said.

In the review meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is working sincerely to solve the long-standing problem of Bru resettlement. "If there is any problem in the rehabilitation, it will be discussed with everyone and initiatives will be taken to solve it," he said.