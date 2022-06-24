New Delhi: The Centre has assured the Assam government of providing all necessary help to fight the ongoing flood menace in the State. "The central government has assured of providing all help to us. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi and discussed the present situation of the State," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa here in New Delhi.

Sarma was in the national capital to accompany NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu while filing her nomination. "It's a golden moment for Indian democracy when a woman representing tribal community has filled her nomination as a presidential candidate," said Sharma. On the sideline of the program, Sarma met Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed several critical issues pertaining to the State.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the central government is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Assam and is working closely with the State government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge. Chief Minister Sarma while referring to the 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, presently campaigning in Guwahati, said that leaders from all parties are welcome to visit Guwahati. "The opposition is making issues of nothing. What is the harm if leaders from other States want to visit Guwahati," said Sarma.