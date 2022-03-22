Dispur(Assam): BJP alliance candidate Pabitra Margherita, UPPL candidate Ranagowda Narjari and opposition candidate Ripun Bora filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Monday to state government principal secretary Heman Das on the last day of filing of nominations.

Opposition candidate Ripun Bora was also accompanied by state Congress president Bhupen Bora, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, vice leader Rockybul Hussain, MLA Akhil Gogoi, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, and several opposition MLAs including Ashraful Hussain.

Margherita was accompanied by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, UPPL chief Pramod Boro, AGP president Atul Bora along with several ministers from BJP, AGP as well as UPPL MLAs. Elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are slated to be held on March 31.

Also Read: Divided opposition likely to ensure both RS seats in Assam to BJP