Guwahati: Militants belonging to TLA and UGPO formally surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, the police said. "The cadres of two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms before the Chief Minister of Assam at a ceremonial function held at International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati," Assam Police Headquarters said

According to the police, as many as 277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both the outfits before the authority. Financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh was distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation, the police informed.

ANI

Also Read: Assam militants kill 5, set five coal trucks on fire