Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday was all praises for the 2022 Budget terming it "pro-people" and "pro-farmer".

“Today's budget was digital budget and that is also a historic feat for the country. I can assure you that this budget will act as a building block to the New India envisioned by PM Modi. How India will look after 25 years is envisaged in this Budget," the chief minister said while addressing a press conference this evening. He added that many things have also been announced for the benefit of the farmers.

“Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman is an embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises of fulfilling the aspiration of all Indians and has been drafted with the vision of making a new India. The budget is a pro-farmer and pro-poor budget that will benefit all sectors of the economy," Deb said.

READ: Budget 2022: Everything about India's upcoming 'digital rupee'

The budget, he said, has the essence of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and "will pave the way forward for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat". Talking about the COVID pandemic, Biplab said PMGati Shakti Master Plan will greatly strengthen the COVID affected economy and will boost the pace of development in the country. “I pay my gratitude to PM and FM for the Development Initiative for the North East, a scheme in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti to fund social development projects in the North East. It will further develop the region and make it the Ashtalakshmi of the country's economy," he said.