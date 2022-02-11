Agartala (Tripura): After decades of waiting, the Tripura government has constructed about 1,000 permanent houses for the internally Bru displaced and entered the second phase of the resettlement process signed in the year 2020. Speaking with ETV Bharat, Officer on Special Duty for Tripura Bru Rehabilitation and Relief Project, Manas Dev, said, “The government has listed the project as one of the priority schemes of the state government.

The first phase is almost over and we have already started the second phase of the resettlement process. Right now, both first and second phases are running and side by side we have also taken initiative for the third phase of resettlement process”, Dev added.

"As there are some reserve lands, we are waiting for the approvals from the forest department and once we get the approval the third phase will start”, the official said adding that the third phase would be the final phase of the resettlement process and expectedly within a year all the remaining works would be completed.

The Tripura government has selected 14 locations in Gomati, north Tripura and in the Dhalai district of the state. As per the available details, in the first phase of the project, a total of 1,607 families will be rehabilitated in four places in the north Tripura and Dhalai districts. Out of the total families, 1,454 families have reported at the places.

All three instalments for the house building were received by 987 families. The second and first instalments were received by 1,206 and 1,486 families altogether. Work in the second phase has started only in two parts in north Tripura. In 1997, over 30,000 Brus fled Mizoram to Tripura following alleged violence.

After the BJP government led by incumbent Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was formed in the state, the government has signed a pact with the Centre and Mizoram government to resettle the Bru families here in Tripura permanently.