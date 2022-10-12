Guwahati (Assam): Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police personnel in a joint operation seized a huge cache of brown sugar valued at Rs.47.4 crore from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district. The consignment was coming from Mizoram and was en route to Tripura via Karimganj.

BSF said, "the BSF in its drive against Narcotics, on October 11, acting on specific information of BSF regarding illegal transportation of drugs from Mizoram towards Tripura via Karimganj in a truck, carried out a joint operation with troops of 7 Battalion, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier BSF along with Karimganj Police."

The BSF further said, “the Joint team intercepted a truck bearing Regd. No. AS-11- BC-7975 near New Karimganj Railway Station at 1 am and searched the truck and recovered 764 soap cases filled with suspected heroin from a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin weighing 9.477 Kgs worth Rs. 47.4 crores and seized along with the driver of the truck." The seized items along with the detained truck driver are under the custody of Karimganj Police for further legal action.