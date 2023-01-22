Guwahati: A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuked the Bollywood badshah saying, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan?", the star actor called up the chief minister expressing concern about an incident in Guwahati during a screening of his film. Himanta took to Twitter Sunday morning to say that he has assured Khan that there will not be any untoward incident during the screening of his film and his government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state.

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law and order. We will enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted Sunday morning.