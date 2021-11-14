Baksa (Assam): The mortal remains of Assam Rifles soldier Suman Swargiary, who was killed on Saturday in an ambush in Manipur, will reach his native village of Thoirakuchi in Assam's Baksa district on Sunday evening. Swargiary was among the seven people killed in the attack.

Swargiary, who joined Assam Rifles eight years ago, is survived by his wife and two sons. His father, late Kanak Swargiary, was also killed in a militant attack. Swargiary has also left behind his mother.

On Saturday, a convoy of the 46th battalion of the Assam Rifles was ambushed by terrorists near the S Saikhom village in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The attack led to the death of a Commanding Officer (CO) of the 46th battalion of the Assam Rifles, his wife, son and four soldiers.

Manipur based militant outfit People Liberation Army (PLA) is suspected to be behind the attack.

