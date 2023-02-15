Shillong (Meghalaya) : BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive here on Wednesday to release the party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for Meghalaya Assembly elections. Meghalaya is one of the three North Eastern States going to the polls in the second half of this month. Meghalaya and Nagaland are going to polls on Feb 27. Tripura will vote on Feb 16. The counting for all these three States will be held on March 2.

During his today's visit, J P Nadda will also address election meetings at several places. He will also interact with senior citizens and dignitaries to seek their views on the strategies to be adopted to win the elections, party sources said. In his earlier speeches, Nadda has made a strong attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his election speeches so far. In Shillong, he told the voters that TMC stands for Tulabaji (Extortion), Money Laundering and Corruption.

Also Read : Assam-Meghalaya border violence: Kharge says BJP's NEDA failed Northeast

In its manifesto for Nagaland Assembly Elections earlier, the saffron party has held out a promise for giving special package to the people of the State if their party alliance is elected. The BJP has also promised constitution of a board to formulate plans for the overall holistic development of Nagaland. The saffron leaders have also assured to take the support of the Central government to expedite infrastructure projects in the State. They laid emphasis on the need for faster execution of the Trans Nagaland Highway to connect is interior parts to the mainstream.