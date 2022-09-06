Agartala (Tripura): Tripura opposition CPI (M) State Committee secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Tuesday said that BJP is fostering ‘bike-borne miscreants’ and unruly youths by snatching the rights of the poor. Addressing a press conference Chowdhury said, "JP Nadda has claimed that the works of vision document in which 299 promises were mentioned have been completed, which is a total lie."

Also Read: Change of face' has not improved performance of BJP-led govt in Tripura: CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar

He further stated that after 2018 the BJP government was formed with false promises and alleged that these unruly youths and bike-borne miscreants sheltered by BJP have unleashed a fear psychosis among the people across the state. Jitendra further alleged that the CPI (M) leaders were receiving threats and today in different areas BJP backed miscreants tried to create a disturbance. “For the past four years, they have unleashed a fear psychosis, which they have created today also. BJP is fostering these anti-socials by providing money of the MNREGA workers. They are snatching the rights of people living in rural areas to foster these anti-socials”, he added.