New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from North East, who are camping in national capital for the party's national executive, bet on winning the ensuing Assembly elections in all three States — Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — in Northeast. The three states will go to polls between February-March.

While Tripura is ruled by the BJP, it is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The BJP central leadership's fiat to the regional leaders is to win the elections. "We will certainly retain power in Tripura. With a very impressive track record, I believe, the people of Tripura will again give us the responsibility to run the government," party's Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharjee told ETV Bharat.

He said that any possible alliance between Congress and Left front will not work in Tripura. "People are aware of the leaders of CPM and Congress. People of the state were betrayed when Left parties and Congress ruled the state," said Bhattacharjee. He added that the current regime's policies are people-friendly in nature.

Tripura Assembly has 60 seats of which 20 seats are reserved for Tribals. In the 2018 Assembly election, the BJP won 36 seats, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 8 and CPM 16. Ernest Mawrie, BJP's Meghalaya president also echoed the same and said that the party will definitely form government in the State this time.

"We are confident of forming government in Meghalaya. The positive performance of the central government would definitely give us a plus point in the Assembly election," said Mawrie. The party will go it alone this time, he said when asked about the possibility of continuing with the previous post-poll alliance.

In Meghalaya, the Conrad Samgma's NPP has 20 seats, United Democratic Party (UDP) has eight, the BJP has three, and two seats for People's Democratic Front (PDF) in 60-member Assembly. The opposition All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has eight seats and NCP has 1. As many as 18 Seats are lying vacant at present.

The TMC is eyeing to capture more seats this time in Meghalaya as party supremo Mamata Banerjee is all set to campaign for the party candidates this month. In Nagaland, BJP has decided to contest the election with a 20:40 seat-sharing adjustment with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Nagaland too has 60 seats. NDPP president Chingwang Konyak said seat sharing has already been finalised. "We have already finalised contesting the Assembly election in Nagaland with a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. BJP will contest in 20 seats. The seats will be identified in Delhi in the next few days," he said.

The National People's Front (NPF) has 26 seats, NDPP has 18, BJP has 12, NPP has two, JDU one and Independent one. There is no opposition in Nagaland as all the NPF joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by NDPP.