Agartala (Tripura): The Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Verma on Wednesday claimed that his government believes in development, not in slogans and speeches. He was speaking to the media after inaugurating a newly-constructed gym at Puranbari in Charilam block under Sepahijala district on Wednesday.

“Our government believes in development, not in slogans or speeches, and want to make Tripura one of the best places through development”, he said.

In an oblique reference of the then Left Front government, he also claimed that in the past, in many cases, development has been done only through slogans, which does not match the reality.

“Now that situation has changed. The state government has been working with various sectors for the development of sports. The state government wants students and young men and women to focus more on sports for their mental development. The concerned department has taken various steps to make the face of the state brighter in the stadium”, he said adding that special attention has been paid to the development of sports infrastructure.

He further informed that the initiatives have been taken to install astroturf in different fields of the state at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

"I hope that the children of the state make the state proud at the national and international arena by making proper use of the infrastructure that is being developed in the field of sports," he added.

