Agartala (Tripura): The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) in collaboration with the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs is organizing the 'Bharat ko Jano' chain festival from Monday to December 29 in different locations of Tripura. The event is of folk and tribal dances with an aim to reach out to the rural and urban areas and would be held under the theme of “National Cultural Exchange programme”.

"Such event is being organised to create awareness about the rich cultural diversity of the country and promote national integration through culture. The programme is being organised in different places of Tripura i.e. Udaipur, Jirania and Agartala of the state", a press release from Northeast Zone cultural centre informed.

According to the schedule, the inaugural day of the festival will be held at Rajashri Kala Kshetra of Udaipur under Tripura's Gomati district from 4 pm onwards and 2nd day at Agnibina Hall of Jirania under West district from 11 am onwards and 3rd day at Dr B.R. Ambedkar English Model School Community Hall of West Ananda Nagar, Agartala in the West district from 12 noon onwards.

The folk artiste troupes from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odhisa and local Cultural troupes of Tripura will be participating in the festival.

The artists will showcase their folk dance and musical cultural performance in the festival; i.e.–Rikhampada & Juju Jaja Dance by Arunachal Pradesh, Bihu Dance by Assam, Seraikela Chhau Dance from Jharkhand, Thang-Ta and Pung Choolam from Manipur, Ghudka Sambalpuri Dance by Odisha, Folk and tribal music and songs and dances also will present in the festival by different local cultural troupes.