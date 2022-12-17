Guwahati: Be careful with what you say or in this case, it should be with what you text. A woman in Assam learned this in a very bitter way. A text message sent to her would-be husband probably in a moment of anger and frustration resulted in the marriage being called off by the groom.

It was less than six hours before they would enter wedlock and start a new phase of their life. But then on the night of December 14 it suddenly came to the bride's mind that the gifts sent by her would-be husband as part of Joron-a ritual celebrated one or two days of marriage day- were not up to the mark.

Soon frustration turned into bitterness and bitterness into anger. She picked up her phone and shot off a scathing WhatsApp message to her would-be husband accusing him of gifting cheap stuff such as low-quality shampoo to her and questioning his 'awkad' ( status) as an engineer.

Also Read: Assam's Manohari Gold Tea sold at record Rs 1.15 lakh per kg

After some time a reply came from the groom. She could not believe her eyes when she saw the reply. Her would-be husband has called off the wedding for her "humiliating remark."

Realizing that the matter has gone too far, the bride informed her family about what happened. Shocked, the family members, residents of Howli in the Barpeta district of Assam rushed to the groom's house in Guwahati.

They desperately tried to convince him to change his decision and marry the girl. But it did not work and the groom refused to budge from his stand. Seeing no other option the girl's family members lodged a police complaint against the groom. Police said that they have collected the text of the said WhatsApp message and started an investigation.