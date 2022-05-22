Nagaon: Police officials investigating the mob that set Batadrava police station in Assam on fire said on Sunday that they are investigating several angles in the case, including if the arsonists have any connection to 'Jihadis'.

On Saturday, a mob attacked the Batadrava police station and set it on fire, alleging the custodial death of a fish trader, Safikul Islam. Police have arrested at least three persons involved in the arson that injured several persons including two policemen. Talking about the investigation to ETV Bharat, Special DGP of Assam GP Singh said,

"We are investigating whether the fire was a planned conspiracy. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the arsonists came prepared with inflammable chemicals. So we are investigating all angles including whether the fire was set as a distraction to destroy crucial evidence or the miscreants wanted to snatch weapons from the police station".

Speaking further about the likely connection with Jihadi elements, the DGP said, "We are investigating if the arsonists have any connection to the Jihadi elements identified in Assam. If so, appropriate sections of the IPC will be added to the FIR."

Talking about the post-mortem report, GP Singh said that they have found some unidentified elements in Safikul's intestine. "It is yet to be examined. In case there is any foul play in Safikul's death, strict action will be taken against any cop involved in the death," he added. On Sunday, Nagaon administration demolished the residences of five families allegedly involved in setting fire to a police station.

