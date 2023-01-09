Karimganj (Assam): Police in Assam arrested one person in connection with the death of a Bajrang Dal activist on Monday. Sambhu Koiri, 16, was attacked and killed by unidentified miscreants in Lowairpua area on Sunday evening as he was returning to Karimganj after attending a three-day training camp of Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district, a police officer said.

"He was attacked by a sharp weapon," the officer said. Local people immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital but he was declared dead. Bajrang Dal activists and local people in that area went furious after the incident and protested at the Bazaricherra Police Station and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit. They also set some shops on fire.

On Monday morning, the situation remained tense as Bajrang Dal activists and local people started protesting to arrest the culprit. South Assam DIG Kankanjyoti Saikia immediately rushed to the spot. The police and CRPF resorted to lathi-charge and the crowd dispersed. "Karimganj police have arrested the prime accused Selim Uddin and declared 144 in Lowairpua area of Karimganj district," DIG Kankanjyoti Saikia said.

The situation, however, continued to remain tense in Karimganj. The administration also prohibited the distribution of any leaflet, poster, or banner in the district, according to an official order. The restrictions will remain in force until further orders, the order added.