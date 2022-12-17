Guwahati: Sipping tea in the morning to kickstart the day has become such an intrinsic part of people's daily routine that people often tend to forget that black dried leaves that they use for preparing the golden drink can be sold at a price that is anything but ordinary. This is the story of Assam's famous Manohari Gold Tea produced at Manohari Tea Estate situated in the Dibrugarh district which has once again broken its own price record.

It has been auctioned at Rs 1.15 lacs per kilogram by Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Friday. A hotelier from Hyderabad K Baburao has procured the tea at a record price of Rs 1.15 lacs in a regular auction conducted by GTAC.

The famous Manohari gold tea has been breaking its own record since 2018. In that year, 1 kg of the tea was sold at Rs 39,001 which was a record price at that time. In the year 2019, this special tea was sold at Rs 50,000 per kg. Again in 2020, the price per kg of Manohari gold tea became Rs 75,000 per kg, and last year it reached Rs 99,999 per kg.

Speaking to reporters at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre after buying the special tea, K Baburao, owner of Nilofer Cafe in Hyderabad expressed his happiness and informed that he will sell each cup of tea prepared with Manohari gold tea worth Rs 1000.

Rajan Lohia, owner of Manohari Tea Estate described the specialties of Manohari gold tea. " This tea is made from single buds plucked in the tea garden from 4 AM to 6 AM in the morning,' Lohia told Etv Bharat.