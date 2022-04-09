New Delhi: The sixth edition of Rongali, Assam’s biggest cultural and colourful extravaganza, was inaugurated by Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information & Technology Departments in Government of Assam, Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture and Bimal Borah, Minister of Sports & Youth welfare at the Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara amid much fanfare.

Rongali, the Festival is the celebration of Assam, its people, its diverse culture and the spirit of Spring. Over the years, Rongali has become the most popular tourism festival of Assam organized in Guwahati every year in April. It’s a spring festival, which presents cultural diversity and the “Bohag Bihu” spirit of Assam. The festival showcases the way of life of the ethnic mosaic of Assam and promotes the spectacular music, dance, and food culture of the state. Over the years of existence, Rongali has earned massive recognition in establishing itself as one of the biggest events in Northeast India.

Assam’s biggest festival Rongali

Around 200 entrepreneurs including self-help groups, start-ups, agri-entrepreneurs, weavers, artisans, farmer-producing companies, government agencies and industrial organisations showcased their products in the festival’s ‘Vocal for Local’ exhibition, which attracted thousands of tourists’ attention. The exhibition was specially curated to provide the budding entrepreneurs with a much-needed refreshing platform and market for displaying their products after the lull period of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibitors displayed their home-grown products including Gahoribrand of meat, Bahubali eggs, Repose, Kanyaka and Gorukhuti.

Assamese food

“Entrepreneurship has always been a major focus of Rongali since its inception in 2015. While entrepreneurship is still lacking and requires a push in Assam, especially after the adverse effect of COVID on the economy, we are aiming at creating an ecosystem for entrepreneurship through this festival. We have given a platform to 200 entrepreneurs to showcase their products. Besides that, we have everything for every age group at this festival. We have an Assamese food exhibition and competition, a Bihu competition, a Hip-hop stage, Music and cinema, a craft bazaar, and food stalls among others. This festival is just a one-stop destination for the whole family to spend their day,” said Shyamkanu Mohanta, Chief Organiser, Rongali.

The three-day festival, which is back after a gap of two years, organised an elaborate Assamese food spread that incorporated all the natural and herbal ingredients the state produces. The tribal food exhibition and sweet dish competition boosted the sustainability, high nutritional properties and usage of eco-friendly products right from the preparation to the presentation of the cuisine by the people of the region. In the sweet dish competition, organized by Priyobondhu, 32 participants presented various pitha (rice cake) like Til Pitha, Narikol Pitha, and Gilahila Pitha. Nariko Ladoo, Hutuli Pitha and Tekeli/Ketli Pitha. There was also a special Ramzan spread for sweet dishes which had kheer made with sticky rice, jaggery and milk.

Assamese food

The food exhibition, curated by food researcher Dr Geeta Dutta, saw the tribal food spread of various tribes of Assam including Tiwa cuisine, Sonowal Koachari cuisine, Rabha cuisine and Karbis cuisine. The festival also organized a three-day Ankiya Bhaona Competition, where every day two groups across Assam will present this traditional form of entertainment. Day 1 of Rongali saw Guwahati’s Gandharba Kala Kendra, ChorDhora by Madhavdev and Jorhat’s Manjula Kalakendra, which performed Patni Prasad by Sankardev. Rongali will end on April 10, 2022.

Watch: Assam: Forest officials rescue injured Hoolock Gibbon in Kamrup