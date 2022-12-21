Sivasagar (Assam): To fulfill the motherhood wish of their married daughter, a couple snatched away a 10-month-old baby boy and killed its mother. The shocking incident took place in the Sivasagar district of Assam where Nitumoni Lukhurashan, a resident of Bailung Gaon of Kenduguri under Simaluguri police station was reported missing with her 10-month-old baby boy on December 19.

On Tuesday, Nitumoni's body with multiple injury marks was found in a drain at Rajabari Tea Estate in Charaideo district. Sivasagar police investigated the case and arrested one couple from Simaluguri railway station on Tuesday evening.

The couple, Basanta Gogoi and Hiyamai Gogoi, were waiting for the train to go to Himachal Pradesh. On the basis of their confession, police also arrested their son Prasanta Gogoi and rescued the 10-month-old baby boy from his custody.

Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar Subhrajyoti Borah Wednesday revealed the motive behind the murder of Nitumoni and the kidnapping of her baby. "It was pre-planned. The Gogoi couple committed this crime only to fulfill the dream of their married daughter who stays in Himachal Pradesh and has no kids for a long time.

The couple invited Nitumoni with her baby in the name of some work and tried to snatch away the baby from her. When Nitumoni resisted, the couple attacked her with some blunt object and killed her," Borah said.