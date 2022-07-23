Guwahati : The Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta has said that state government will set up a Assam to set up National Centre for Disease Control unit at Kamrup Metropolitan district. For this purpose state has selected the land, adjoining the community health centre at Rani in West Guwahati on Friday.

During his visit to the site, he directed the officials to expedite the necessary formalities so that the process of setting up the centre can begin soon. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has selected Assam along with four other states for setting up NCDC centres under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Besides Guwahati, the other places are Dehradun, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. NCDC centres focus on the research, treatment, and control of infectious diseases, such as Japanese Encephalitis, Malaria, and COVID. PTI

