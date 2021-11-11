New Delhi: While Union Health Ministry expresses concern over slow progress of 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccination, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to vaccinate the entire population in the state by February next year.

"We will complete the first dose of vaccination by November. And in the next three months, we will complete the second dose of vaccination," said Chief Minister Sarma, in an informal meeting with a selected group of journalists in New Delhi on Thursday.

Claiming that Assam is way ahead in vaccination process, Sarma said, "On November 28, myself and other officials will visit many households to get ground report over the completion of vaccination.

Vaccine supply assured to all states and UTS

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with State governments and UTs over the second dose of vaccination. The minister, who denied shortage of vaccine, has assured all States and UTs on the availability of vaccines.

Mandaviya said at present 79 percent of adult population has got the first dose of vaccines and 38 percent of eligible populations has received the second dose.

Noting that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of vaccination, Sarma urged the state health ministers to cover the adults populations with the first dose during the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, and motivated everyone to take the second dose. He said she children could also be the major motivator for their parents and other family members to take both doses of vaccine.

According to health ministry statistics, several districts in states like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West. Bengal registered less than 33 percent vaccination of the second dose.

Minister suggests dedicated centres

The health minister also stressed for setting up multiple vaccination teams (50-100) to ensure 100 percent coverage in the targeted area in a time bound manner. "There is a need for developing a ranking mechanism for identifying and felicitating the vaccination teams (district and block), which administer the maximum number of vaccines doses every 24 hours for motivated progress of Covid-19 vaccination," Mandaviya said.

"Let us start Covid vaccination centres at bus stations, railway station etc especially in large metros, as these are the primary points for a large number of people entering the city," he said.

Mandaviya suggested that one day can be dedicated for traders, hawkers, vendors, shopkeepers etc, and other days can be mobilised for rickshaw pullers and auto drivers. "One day can be dedicated to labourers and farmers," Mandaviya said.

The health minister also reminded to all States and UTs that Covid-19 is not over. "Vaccination and Covid appropriate behaviour should go hand in hand," he said.