Guwahati: A student of the Dibrugarh University in Assam had to jump off a two-storey building to escape ragging leaving him grievously wounded. The victim, Anand Sarma, is admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh and is stated to be critical.

Anand, a commerce student, and two other students were allegedly beaten up by their seniors two days ago following which the victim ran and jumped off the building. Police have arrested three students so far even as the university authorities have rusticated several students for their role in the incident.

The action took place after students held protests seeking justice for Anand. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to the incident. “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & follow-up action coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he tweeted.

As per Sarita, the victim's mother, the students involved in ragging had tortured Anand and attempted to kill him. He was being ragged for the past four months, she alleged.