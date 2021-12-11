Assam: The Assam government has issued an official notification to grant four days' leave for its employees in the first week of New Year to meet their parents or in-laws as per a decision taken by the Cabinet in November.

The notification issued by the General Administration Department(GAD) reads, "The Assam government is pleased to allow state government employees to avail casual leave on January 6 and 7, 2022, suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th of January, being the 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-law."

Earlier, in a cabinet meeting in November, the Assam government decided to take a new initiative of granting two days additional leave to government employees to allow them to visit their parents or in-laws in January 2022 to ensure that they spend time with the seniors of their families in the New Year. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

All employees from the fourth grade to top civil service officers and even ministers can avail the leave, the chief minister had said.

The idea behind the initiative is that the employees should spend some time with their parents or parents-in-law in the New Year, seek their blessings and are inspired to work for the state sincerely throughout the year, Sarma told media persons after the meeting.

Employees whose parents or parents-in-law are not alive cannot avail this leave, while those with parents staying with them can take it and take them for a holiday, he added.

