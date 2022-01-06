New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday announced a cash reward against ten militants of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) in connection with an attack on the convoy of CO of 46 Assam Rifles that took place on 13 November in Manipur.

The NIA said that the militants with arms and explosives attacked the convoy of the commanding officer, Colonel Viplav Tripathi.

Colonel Tripathi, his wife and son and five other Assam Rifles personnel were killed in the ambush that was carried near Sialsih village on Indo-Myanmar road Churachandpur District in Manipur.

“The attack resulted in the death of 5 Assam Rifles personnel including the Commanding Officer, his family members and injuries to 6 Assam Rifles personnel,” the NIA said.

The agency said that if any person is having any information of importance on the ten suspects leading to their arrest or apprehension, it can be shared with info.nia@gov.in and info.imphal.nia@gov.in

Giving phone numbers 011-24368800 for contact and 6909366178 for WhatsApp and Telegram communication, the NIA said that “the name of the informant will be kept secret.”

Following the attack, NIA registered the case with number RC-33/2021/NIA-DLI dated 27.11.2021 registered u/s u/s 121, 121A, 302, 307, 326 and 34 of IPC, Sections 10 and 20 of UA(P) Act, Section 25(1C) of Arms Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

The wanted militants are S/S Lt Col Chaoyai alias Pukhrambam Mani Meetei (46) alias Joy, S/S Lt Col Sagolsem Inaocha alias Ranjit Naorem alias Inaocha alias Anganba Mongang, S/S Lt Sanatomba, S/S Lt Khaba, S/S Lt Khwairakpa, S/S Lt Nongyai alias Nongphai, S/S Cpl Joseph, S/S Lt Rocky, S/S Lt Balin and S/S Lt Kanta alias Santa.

A reward of Rs 8 lakh each was announced against Chaoyai and Inaocha, Rs 6 lakh against Sanatomba, Rs 4 lakhs each for the remaining militants.

READ: 'Wouldn't have attacked if we knew about Col's family