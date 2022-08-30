Assam Police seized 4728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Assam Police seized 4728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Karimganj (Assam) : In the largest seizure in a while by Assam Police, Karimganj Police seized 4,728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday. This was disclosed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
Further details awaited
Loading...