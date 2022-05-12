Assam: Hedayet Ali from Assam scaled Mount Everest on Thursday morning. Ali, who hails from Hajo in Kamrup district, has been living in the USA for the last several years due to his profession. A software professional, reached the top at around 7:30 am on Thurday (IST).

Ali climbed the peak with an International team of 11 mountaineers. This was also the first expedition to Mount Everest this season. Ali is the seventh mountaineer from Assam to scale the highest peak in the world. Prior to Ali, Tarun Saikia and Manish Deka from Assam had scaled Mount Everest in the month of May 2013.

Ali had earlier scaled Mount Aconcogua, the highest peak in South America, Mount Elbrus in Europe, and Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

