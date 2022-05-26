Guwahati: The first wave of floods accompanied by landslides in certain areas of the state has killed 30 persons so far even as the overall flood situation recorded improvement across the state. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday said that while 25 persons died due to the devastating floods in the last two weeks five people have died due to landslides till Thursday.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt. of India, reached Guwahati on Thursday and interacted with the Revenue, the Disaster Management department officials as a part of their scheduled field visit to Assam from May 26 to 29 for damage assessment of recent floods and landslides in the State.

Assam normally witnesses three to four waves of flood every year between the end of May to September. This year the first wave of floods has affected 32 districts of the state, causing massive damage to bridges and roads.

ASDMA officials said that till today, a total of 5,61,149 people in 956 villages in 12 districts were affected by floods across the state. They said that 47139.12 hectares of crop areas have remained affected by floods. A total of 295 relief camps and 70 relief distribution centers have been opened in all affected areas and a total of 66,836 inmates are staying in these relief camps.

