Dhubri: Several people are missing after a boat capsized in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday. The incident took place when some government officials were returning from Aminer Char, a flood-affected area. Those missing include Circle Officer Sanju Das as well as some school children.

A total of five persons have been rescued at the time of filing this report. They have been sent to Dhubri Civil Hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced an inquiry into the mishap.

