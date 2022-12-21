Tezpur: Amid rising deaths due to road accidents in Assam, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has warned against drunken driving in the state. Mahanta while addressing a presser in Tezpur on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against erring drivers. The DGP who was flanked by Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner and district Transport officer said that if any driver is found involved in drunken driving at a picnic spot, the organizing committee will be responsible and strict action under rules will be taken.

Sonitpur is one of the eight districts in the state with the highest number of accidents. The DGP's warning came after a review meeting with State Chief Minister Dr Himanta Bishwa Sarma in view of rising road accidents leading to thousands of deaths every year. DGP Assam informed that 2,891 deaths were recorded in the state in 6,308 accidents this year as against 3,091 deaths in 7,370 mishaps last year.

The maximum accidents have been reported from eight districts of Assam including Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Nogaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dhuburi and Nalbari. In Sonitpur, 339 accidents and 119 deaths were reported in 2021 while 142 deaths were reported this year. There were 164 accidents in Tezpur Sadar Police Station area alone this year killing 91 people, the DGP informed.

The DGP reiterated that the police will be strict against drunken driving and rash driving during the festivals till Magh Bihu to reduce the number of accidents. He said that awareness programmes will also be held in this regard.