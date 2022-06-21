Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan on Tuesday filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after his recent allegations against the former, wherein he had accused her of supplying PPE kits in 2020 via a company owned by herself.

Sisodia alleged that Sarma tried to cover up the alleged scam by showing 1,500 PPE kits were donated after he 'used tenders in 2020 for supplying PPE kits at exorbitant prices compared to market rates' to business partners of his wife.

Later, the Assam CM had accused similar irregularities on part of the Delhi government, saying "Delhi CM suo motu offered to buy PPE kits from anywhere without a tender. Why? Does his Deputy CM think the CM is corrupt as he asked someone to arrange PPE kits from somewhere immediately, and said that Delhi Govt will buy them? No reference to any tender etc."

The Aam Adami Party on Monday filed a complaint at Latasil police station against alleged irregularities. The issue was also picked up on Tuesday by Trinamool Congress (TMC), who organised a 'March to Raj Bhavan' against Sarma "for doing irregularities in supply of PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020". (Agency inputs)