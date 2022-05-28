Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a show-cause notice to his minister for Tea Tribe Welfare, Sanjay Kishan for apologizing to Ulfa (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom. "The chief minister has sent a show-cause notice to minister Sanjay Kishan. The CM wanted to know the circumstances that led to tendering an apology by a minister to a rebel leader," sources in Dispur said on Saturday.

The show-cause notice came about two weeks after Kishan apologized to the Ulfa faction chief. Sanjay Kishan had recently criticized the rebel leader over the issue of execution of some spies of the Assam police in the Ulfa camps. Kishan while speaking to the media had also termed Baruah as a liar on camera. Following the statements, the Ulfa faction had imposed several restrictions on the Minister and threatened him to tender an apology publicly.

A day after the Ulfa diktat, Sanjay Kishan told the media that his intention was not to hurt Baruah and that he did not mean what he had stated. It may be mentioned here that the tendering of apology by the minister to a rebel leader had triggered widespread criticism across the state.

The show-cause by the chief minister indicated that the BJP-led government, particularly chief minister Sarma, had not taken the issue lightly and it will be worth watching how the minister convinces the Chief Minister about the apology he had tendered to a rebel leader.

