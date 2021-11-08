New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi to discuss several critical issues including talks with United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa-I) and Naga peace accord.

The Chief Minister reached New Delhi on Monday evening for a three-day-long official visit. This is the third visit of Sarma to New Delhi in the recent past.

An official close to the Chief Minister said that Sarma will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday morning. Sarma's meeting with Mandaviya comes at a time when Union Health Ministry has asked the Assam government to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination process.

As per health ministry statistics, the Salmara district of Assam has registered less than 50 percent vaccination of the first dose and 22 districts of the State have registered less than 33 percent vaccine action of the second dose.

Sarma, during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and NSA Doval is likely to discuss the ongoing initiative to start the talk process with Ulfa-I chief Paresh Barua.

He is also likely to discuss the Naga peace talks with the trio. It may be mentioned here that following instructions from Shah, Sarma already had a few rounds of talks with Naga leadership.

The Centre's talk with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) faced a roadblock after the Naga leadership has been demanding a separate flag and a separate Constitution.

Sarma will also meet Defence Minister Rajanath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Power Minister RK Singh among others.