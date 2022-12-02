Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reacting to the recent cases of ragging in some premier educational institutes of the state, said on Thursday that he believes 60 percent of ragging cases will stop if no former student is allowed to stay at the hostels of colleges and universities. The Assam government will soon launch a drive in this regard and ask all former students to leave in order to prevent ragging, the Assam CM added.

Sarma ensured that the government will take tough measures to stop ragging, and the first step would be to bid farewell to all former students. If college and university administrations and the police work together, ragging incidents will be controlled, he added. "For some time, there was no incident of ragging. We all thought that it was finished and probably got a little relaxed. That's why it increased to some extent. We will now strongly control ragging in Assam," he added.

Earlier on November 26, a Dibrugarh University student was brutally tortured following which he jumped from the second floor of the hostel in a bid to save himself. The student was subsequently admitted to the ICU. He had suffered a vertebral fracture leading to serious nerve injury causing weakness in one leg. He also suffered a fracture in his hand. The University rusticated four students of the varsity for three years, while 18 others were expelled. Police have arrested five senior students.

In another incident, two doctors studying post-graduation courses at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh were suspended from attending classes for six months and expelled from the hostel for allegedly indulging in ragging.