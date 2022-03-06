Guwahati: An estimated 70 per cent voter turnout was registered in the civic body polls in Assam on Sunday, which ended peacefully, the State Election Commission said. No untoward incident was reported, and no request for re-poll from any part of the state has been received, it said. The overall tentative poll percentage till 8 pm was 70 per cent, the Commission said in a release.

Polling had concluded at 4 pm, but reports are still being compiled, which could lead to variation in the final turnout figure, it said. Voting was held for 920 wards in 80 municipal boards, as candidates of 57 wards were declared uncontested. All electronic voting machines have been safely shifted to strong rooms in the district and sub-divisional headquarters, the release said.

EVMs were used for the first time in the history of civic elections in the state. No untoward incidents like booth capturing or similar poll-related violence took place it added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Jogen Mohan, and Rajya Sabha MP and former state Congress chief Ripun Bora were among those who cast their votes during the day. Municipal elections are an important step towards ensuring public participation in governance of urban areas. As polls to urban local bodies are being held across Assam today, I urge everyone to exercise their democratic right for determining their future, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted in the morning.

A total of 2,532 candidates were in the fray, with the ruling BJP having the maximum number of 825 nominees. At least 706 candidates contested on Congress tickets, while the Asom Gana Parishad nominated 243 hopefuls. The number of eligible voters was 16,73,899, comprising 8,41,534 women and 17 transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 9.

