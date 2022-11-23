New Delhi: The Assam cabinet on Wednesday referred the investigation related to the death of five villagers from Meghalaya and one Assam forest official following a clash along Assam-Meghalaya border to the CBI.

The cabinet has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. “Justice Rumi Phookan has been assigned to conduct the judicial inquiry and submit her report in the next 60 days over the clash that took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border,” said Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika after the cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier in the day termed the police firing as “unprovoked.” The cabinet has decided to frame an SOP over the use of lethal weapons along the border areas.

“The SOP will be prepared by the State Home Department and it will highlight the need for using lethal weapons by police and forest officials in border areas,” said Hazarika. Sarma has said that the incident does not have connection with the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. Sarma said that the entire incident could have been stopped.

The Assam government already transferred SP of west Karbi Anglong district and put other responsible police officials under suspension. Barua said that the cabinet meeting that took place for the first time in the national capital also finalized the Assam government holiday list for 2023.

"There will be 38 Gazetted holidays, 30 restricted holidays and two half-holidays. Out of the 38 Gazetted holidays, seven coincide with Sundays and one fourth Saturday. Employees can take two restricted holidays and one district holiday,” he said.