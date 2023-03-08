Nagaon (Assam): On a tip-off from the NIA, the Assam Police launched a night search operation in Nagan and arrested five suspected jihadis for supplying SIMs to Pakistani spies on Tuesday. Nearly 200 SIM cards are recovered from them. Also, a special drive is being continued in parallel with the crackdown on criminals and gangs indulging in violence in Assam.

The operation was carried out by the teams of the Nagaon police in the Dhing and Batadrava areas of the State. During this drive, the Police detained five suspected jihadis for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. The arrested persons are accused of supplying SIM cards to India's enemy Pakistan. The arrested suspects are Asiqul Islam, Badruddin, Mizanur Rahman, Baharul Islam and Wahiduz Zaman.

The arrested persons are accused of supplying e-SIMs to Pakistan. The arrested persons are currently being questioned about their links to the jihadists and further information. However, the Nagaon police mission against jihadists has not officially released any information so far. They are being held at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station for further interrogation.

Also Read : NIA attaches five more properties in terror-criminal nexus case

The Police recovered more than 200 SIM cards from the arrested persons and are checking their transactions. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received information that many suspected jihadis sent OTPs to Pakistan to link their numbers through WhatsApp so as to escape from monitoring by the Indian agencies.

The Assam Police formed special teams and remained on high alert following tip-off from the NIA. Suspected persons are being rounded off and being questioned about their activities.