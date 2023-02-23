Tezpur: A team of Arunachal Pradesh police led by the Changlang District Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambu and Arunachal Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) Superintendent Rohit Rajiv Singh destroyed a camp of Naga militants in Changlang district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Thursday.

According to police sources, Arunachal Pradesh police launched the operation on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off about the rebels Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) had captured a camp in the Lungpang area of ​​Rima Putok circle in Changlang near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Police launched the operation and spotted five suspected insurgents in the area on Wednesday, the Changlang District Superintendent of police said. The rebels were forced to retreat after the police attacked the camp. He said evidence of the camp and weapons and ammunition were recovered as soon as the operation was completed.

According to official sources, police recovered an AK-47 rifle, an M16 rifle, a hand grenade, 104 rounds of AK 47 7.62 mm, 23 rounds of 5.56 mm bullets, 4 magazines of AK 47 7.62 mm ammunition, 2 magazines of 7.5.56 mm ammunition, a sharp weapon, WT set, and 1 set of charger used for communication.

The police also recovered a PAN Card in the name of Anthony Taidong and 'rank one' caps of the organization along with 20 lighters. The camp was also burnt down and was completely destroyed by the police team. Appropriate photography and videography of the scene were conducted by the police.